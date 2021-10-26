'This is not supposed to happen' | Stolen big rig crashes into home, killing woman in northwest Harris County, police say

Another family member suffered major injuries when he was trapped beneath a fuel tank under the big rig.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed when a stolen big rig crashed into her family's home in northwest Harris County early Tuesday, according to Houston police.

This started just just after just after 10:30 p.m. Monday when Houston police officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle in the 14700 of Sommermeyer Street. When officers arrived at the scene, a trucking company told them that one of their big rigs had been stolen.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were able to track the stolen big rig near Green Street and Highway 249, police said. When HPD arrived at the scene, officers found the suspect still inside the big rig.

Police said they tried to pull over the stolen big rig but the suspect driver refused to stop leading them on a brief chase. The suspect headed down Lincoln Drive before bailing out of the moving big rig near the intersection with McKinley Street.

The big rig continued on through a metal gate before crashing into the victim's mobile home, police said. There were four adults inside of the residence when the big rig crashed into their home.

The crash was captured on surveillance video.

Two men were uninjured, but another became trapped under a fuel tank behind the front tire of the 18-wheeler, police said. Houston firefighters were able to quickly extract him from beneath the fuel tank.

He suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A 50-year-old woman inside the home did not survive the crash and was pronounced at the scene, police said. The four adults were said to be family members but investigators did not say how they were related.

“This is kind of a surreal situation, this is not suppose to happen," Chris Conyers, brother of the homeowner, said. "He has no house, no money, no insurance, what are you going to do, think about that your house is gone.”

Police said the suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Sean Teare, head of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said the suspect faces felony murder and reckless aggravated assault charges. He added that the suspect had an extensive criminal history and was out on parole for evading in a motor vehicle.

“When you talk about getting behind the wheel, for someone who has already been convicted of running from the police, and then deciding to do it in an 18-wheeler, an literally leave that vehicle, and direct it as a missile into that house, this is one of those that it going to stay with you awhile,” Tear said. “This as brazen and callous as any of these crashes that we deal with.”

Teare said the DA’s Office would be filing motions for no bond in this case.