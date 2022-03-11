Murder tip leads investigators to woman's body buried under burn pit, TCSO says

The suspect in the case, 52-year-old Peter Perius of Leander, is in custody with charges related to the murder pending.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman's body was found buried under a burn pit in Leander on Nov. 2, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

The sheriff's office says, the suspect in the case, 52-year-old Peter Perius of Leander, is in custody and has been charged for driving without a license. In addition, the TSCO stated additional charges associated with the murder will be added.

According to the TCSO, the investigation started on Oct. 31 after the sheriff's office received a tip reporting a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Road.

Deputies say that the person who reported the tip provided second-hand knowledge that a woman may have been killed and her body was still on the property.

Detectives launched an investigation to corroborate the information provided, determining soon after the information was credible and that a murder had in fact happened.

A search warrant was secured and the property was searched on Thursday, leading officials to the body of a woman who has not been identified, pending family notification. An autopsy was conducted on Nov. 3, officials said.

The TCSO said this is the 12th homicide it has investigated this year.

