Windows broken at Conan's Pizza North on West Anderson Lane

The restaurant is still accessible by its front entrance in West Anderson Plaza.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin favorite pizza joint had its windows broken – on "Pi Day," of all days.

Some of the windows at Conan's Pizza on West Anderson Lane were broken on Tuesday morning, the restaurant said on Facebook. The Austin Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a "criminal mischief" call at the location at approximately 4:44 a.m. Tuesday.

Conan's Pizza North said that it remains open and crews are working to fix the windows of the entrance facing Burnet Road. However, that entrance is closed for now.

Customers are asked to use the restaurant's front entrance in West Anderson Plaza.

"Sadly, this is how our Pi Day started," the restaurant's Facebook post started, before explaining the work to repair the window. "What happened to my Austin??"

Conan's Pizza has two locations in Austin, the West Anderson Lane restaurant and one on West Stassney Lane. Both locations have been around for decades.