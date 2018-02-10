GEORGETOWN, Texas — Officials in Williamson County responded to reports of a possible stabbing in Georgetown on Tuesday.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, police responded to the 5200 block of FM 972.

A 33-year-old male was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to the neck. Detectives initially believed the victim and suspect(s) knew each other but later said their relationship and motive is unknown.

He said the call came in at 3:34 p.m. No arrests have been made as of 4:20 p.m.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-948-2005.

Deputies on scene responding to a possible stabbing off of FM 972 in Georgetown. Heavy police presence investigating the incident.

Call time: 3:34pm

NOI at this point. An update will be given when and if available. pic.twitter.com/x4wmUjRpC9 — Williamson County Sheriff Texas (@SheriffChody) October 2, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

