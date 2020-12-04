WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — If you're a Williamson County resident who is missing some mail, deputies may have caught the culprit.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies said they arrested someone Saturday night who had 53 pieces of mail from 19 different places.

Deputies said witnesses saw the person searching mailboxes in eastern Williamson County.

If you think some of the mail might be yours, call WCSO at (512) 943-1311.

