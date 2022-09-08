Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested on family violence charge

Timothy Ramos, a WCSO deputy, has since been placed on administrative leave.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for assault bodily injury and family violence on Sept. 6.

Timothy Ramos, a WCSO deputy, was arrested in Salado, Texas, according to information gathered by our sister station KCEN.

On Sept. 6 at 4:42 a.m., the Bell County Sheriff's Office received a disturbance call to the Southshore Drive area of Salado. Once on the scene, deputies spoke to the victim, who had visible injuries to her face and stated she had been assaulted.

The victim said her injuries were caused by Ramos. Ramos was arrested and placed in the Bell County Jail for assault bodily injury and family violence.

When asked about the arrest of Ramos, WCSO Sheriff Commander Craig Gripentrog stated that it was an open investigation.

"Upon finding out about the case, Deputy Ramos was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, which is the policy of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office," explained Gripentrog.

