2 shot in apparent road rage incident on William Cannon; suspect sought

Police are seeking the driver of a white truck, which could have red transfer paint on the passenger side due to the collision.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting two people in an apparent road rage incident on West William Cannon Drive and West Highway 290 on Wednesday.

Police responded to a shots-fired call around 8:10 p.m. on the 6400 block of W. William Cannon. On scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds in a red Kia.

They reported that the driver of a white truck was driving erratically and cut the victims off as they traveled west on Highway 290 before turning right onto William Cannon from the turn lane. As the victims turned, the suspect also turned right from a westbound lane, striking the driver's side of their car.

The driver of the truck then displayed a handgun and shot into the victim's car multiple times. Police said each victim was struck at least once and the vehicle had six bullet holes.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a new model 4-door truck, possibly a Ford F-150 or Ram 1500. The white truck should have red transfer paint on the passenger side from the collision. The truck also had two passengers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-4463, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.