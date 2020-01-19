HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was charged with murder after authorities said she shot her estranged husband to death at her northwest Harris County home on Sunday.

Bond was set at $150,000 in probable cause court overnight.

Carolyn Court, 68, is accused of shooting Ray Court, 66, during an argument at a home in the 14100 block of Barons Bridge. The two were still legally married at the time but had separated a couple weeks earlier, the sheriff's office said.

Carolyn initially told investigators the shooting was an accident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. She said she pulled out the gun during an argument and it went off.

In court Monday, prosecutors said the suspect admitted to having a bad temper.

Prosecutors said Ray arrived at Carolyn’s home at about 11 a.m. to pick up some personal belongings and go to lunch. Carolyn, however, became “infuriated” that her husband was driving his girlfriend’s vehicle. She attempted to slap him, and he grabbed her wrist. Ray then went to the bathroom.

While Ray was in the bathroom, Carolyn said she went and got a Smith and Wesson 38 revolver.

She allegedly admitted to cocking the hammer and demanding answers from her husband when he left the bathroom. That’s when the “gun was discharged,” she said.

Ray was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the couple had been married for 42 years. They owned a food catering business called Gourmet Foods of Houston. According to the company's website, Ray started the food business in 1979.

A public defender asked the judge to set bond at $40,000 as the suspect was a longtime business owner with an adult son and no priors. Bond was set at $150,000, however.

