Police: 'Several bags' of human remains found at West Seattle beach

Seattle police responded after getting a call about a suspicious bag on the beach near the water in the area of Luna Park in West Seattle.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after finding "several bags" with human remains inside near Luna Park in West Seattle.

Police responded after getting a call about a suspicious bag on the beach near the water in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW Friday afternoon.

Another bag was found in the water, and once the contents inside were determined to be human remains, detectives responded to investigate, according to a release from the Seattle Police Department.

Harbor Patrol is also assisting Seattle police with the investigation.

The remains will be taken to the King County Medical Examiner's Office to investigate and determine the cause and manner of death.

No other information about the remains was released.