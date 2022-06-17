Man accused of pointing gun at Austin police in West Campus

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody after the Austin Police Department said he pointed a gun at officers in West Campus.
Police were called to a disturbance Thursday night on Pearl Street in West Campus. When they arrived, the man pointed a gun at officers, according to APD.
No one was injured. Police are still investigating the incident.
No additional information is available at this time.
