AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are searching for a man who was reportedly on West Campus walking around with a machete-like knife.

The University of Texas Police Department tweeted around 4:30 Monday that the Austin Police Department was responding to an assault occurring at 23rd Street and San Antonio Street. The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair, approximately 20 years old but looks younger. He is armed with a machete-like knife.

APD said the call came in around 4:03 p.m. and one man has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

UTPD originally said people should steer clear of the area and call 911 for any suspicious activity but police cleared the area by 5:43 p.m. and said he is no longer believed to be in the vicinity.

UTPD said the victim and suspect are not affiliated with the university.

