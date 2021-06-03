Webberville man charged with sexual assault and indecency with a child

As of Friday night, Simpson is in the Williamson County Jail.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said authorities arrested 22-year-old Darian Terrell Simpson for sexual assault and indecency with a child on March 3. The AG's office said he is from Webberville, Texas.

His arrest happened after the Williamson County Juvenile Services Department requested assistance regarding a minor who showed signs of being sex trafficked.

Investigators believe Simpson sexually assaulted the girl. Warrants were issued for Simpson's arrest. Authorities with the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Unit took Simpson into custody at a residence in Round Rock on Wednesday.

