WCSO investigating apparent murder-suicide in Georgetown

Deputies received the call at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in Georgetown Thursday night.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of Vaughn Street at around 5 p.m., with a caller stating that two people had been shot.

Deputies arrived and located two victims, a male and a female, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

WCSO said Thursday night that there is no immediate danger to the public, as the incident appears to be isolated.

The identities of the victims have not been revealed. WCSO said the investigation is still ongoing.