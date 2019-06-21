LAKEWAY, Texas — A doorbell video appears to show an armed robbery that took place at a Lakeway home Thursday night.

The video shows someone petting a dog at the front of the home located along Lakehurst Loop. He then is seen signaling toward another person, who runs at the door with a mask and a gun.

WATCH: Armed robbery at Lakeway home caught on doorbell video

According to the homeowner, the person seen petting the dog in the video was asking the homeowner if he could borrow a phone. The homeowner told KVUE that's when the man turned to his accomplice, who came running at the door.

The accomplice allegedly got inside the house and started "pistol whipping" the 76-year-old homeowner and demanding money.

The homeowner said he started screaming for help before the two suspects ran away. The homeowner added there are other cameras that caught what happened.

KVUE reached out to officials for more information.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the call at about 8:16 p.m. Thursday night. They could not confirm any more details at this time because it is an open investigation.

A spokesperson with TCSO said no arrests have been made to her knowledge.

