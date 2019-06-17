HOUSTON — Houston police need your help identifying two jugging suspects who were caught on camera attacking a man they followed from a bank near Westchase.

Police said on May 31, the victim went to the Chase bank in the 11500 block of Westheimer Road to make a deposit. The man told police he walked out the bank holding a blue bag with cash in it.

The man then said he drove to his job on the 11140 block of Westheimer and when he got out of his car an older model black Dodge Charger pulled up and two men got out and quickly approached him.

One of the suspects was seen on camera punching the man in the chest, causing him to fall. Both of the suspects then wrested the blue bank bag from the man and ran back to the Charger.

The man tried breaking the window of the suspects’ car but was unsuccessful.

Houston police said the suspects are black men between 17 to 23 years old.

If you have any information on the suspects or this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

