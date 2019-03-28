AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified both the victim and officers involved in a shooting that occurred on March 17 after a minor collision on 7th and Neches Streets.

At around 2:50 a.m. on March 17, a Maserati Levante and Chevy Monte Carlo got into a minor collision, which then resulted in gunfire.

Later that day, Austin police discovered the abandoned Maserati in the Mueller development. Investigators discovered a body inside the car, which they said matched the description of one of the occupants of the vehicle from the morning incident.

On April 25, APD identified the victim as 23-year-old Isaiah Hutchison.

Cellphone video that emerged later in March, which was shot from within a nearby car, showed a person getting into the Maserati as police officers shot at it.

The people shooting the video could be heard exclaiming, "He's dead," "Oh my God!" and "Oh my goodness."

The video was posted to Facebook. Warning: It contains graphic content.

When KVUE first reported on this story, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the collision between the Maserati and the Monte Carlo led to a physical altercation.

"Two individuals get out of the SUV and they walk to the driver side of the Monte Carlo," Chief Manley said. "One can then be seen leaning into the window and throwing multiple punches toward someone inside the vehicle."

What happened next led to four officers opening fire, which the chief described as being like something from a movie.

On April 25, APD identified the officers as DeAndre Wright, Dane O'Neill, Trey Nelson and Zachary Woods. Officers Wright, O'Neill and Nelson are part of APD's Organized Crime Unit, while Officer Woods is assigned to Central East Patrol.

"What is then seen immediately following is muzzle blasts from a firearm being shot from inside from that vehicle towards the individuals that were punching them," Chief Manley said. "The suspect at this point fires at the officers. Our officers return fire as the suspect was getting in the vehicle and then both of those vehicles fled the scene."

Police described three persons of interest: the first was a black male wearing light jeans and a white hoodie; the second was wearing dark jeans, a white hoodie and white tennis shoes; the third was wearing dark pants and a dark top.

APD continues to investigate this shooting. The case will be administratively investigated by APD’s Internal Affairs Unit and monitored by the Office of the Police Oversight.

APD said a concurrent investigation will be conducted by APD’s Special Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.