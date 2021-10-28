Victim identified in June homicide in Downtown Austin

Mark Guard III was pronounced dead on June 20. The Travis County medical examiner ruled his cause of death on Oct. 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified a man killed in a June 7 homicide at Sixth and Neches streets.

On June 7 at 6:03 p.m., Austin 911 received a call about an unresponsive man at Sixth and Neches streets. Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived at the scene to find 35-year-old Mark Guard III with obvious head trauma.

Guard was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center where he remained in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead on June 20.

APD homicide investigators and crime scene technicians were called to the scene to investigate. While on the scene, investigators were notified that the assault was captured on HALO video.

Based on the video, investigators identified 60-year-old Barry Joseph Duhon as the suspect in the assault. Duhon was interviewed, then arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $100,000.

On June 21, the day after Guard was pronounced dead, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death. On Oct. 27, the medical examiner ruled the cause of death as complications from blunt force trauma and the manner as a homicide.

Anyone with any information or video related to this incident is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers or Austin PD apps.

This is Austin's 75th homicide of 2021.