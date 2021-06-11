Police investigating fatal potential hit-and-run after collision on I-35 service road

The victim was struck twice while on the I-35 southbound service road on May 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified the man killed in a pedestrian traffic collision on the I-35 southbound service road on May 18. The man was struck twice by two different vehicles.

Brian J. Box, 31, was struck once by an unknown vehicle while standing in the road, the police department said. The vehicle did not stop following the accident.

According to the department, a 2008 Saturn vehicle also struck Brown while he was lying in the street. The driver of the Saturn remained on scene and is "cooperating with the investigation." Charges are not expected to be filed.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the first vehicle is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

APD said this is Austin's 45th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 47 deaths. On May 18, 2020, there had been 35 fatal crashes resulting in 37 fatalities.