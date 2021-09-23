Victim identified in hit-and-run on South Congress

The incident happened on Sept. 19 in the 5100 block of South Congress Avenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified a woman killed in a hit-and-run on South Congress Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 19.

APD said at approximately 8:16 p.m. on Sept. 19, the department was notified of a crash in the 5100 block of South Congress. The preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was traveling northbound on South Congress when it struck 53-year-old Terryn Dee Strahan, who was walking southbound. The vehicle then left the scene without providing aid or calling 911.

Strahan was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the APD Highway Investigation tip line at 512-974-8111, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app or Austin PD app.

APD said this is Austin's 83rd fatal crash of 2021, resulting in 89 total deaths this year. On Sept. 19, 2020, there had been 62 fatal crashes resulting in 67 deaths.