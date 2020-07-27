Vanessa Guillen's family prepares to meet President Trump

The Guillen family along with their family attorney will march from the Capitol to the White House where they will meet with the president.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Vanessa Guillen's family and their attorney, Natalie Khwam, will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Thursday. It will be the first in a series of events designed to support the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill, Khawam said in a press release.

Following the press conference, the group, to include members of Congress, will march from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.

Khawam and the Guillens will meet with President Donald Trump at 12 p.m. The President will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss his support of the bill, according to Khawam.

Guillen was killed on Fort Hood by Aaron Robinson April 22, according to the Army Criminal Investigation Division. Robinson, along with his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains near the Leon River in Bell County, according to a criminal complaint.

Robinson shot and killed himself July 1. Aguilar was arrested and charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Guillen's family said she told them she was sexually harassed but did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation. Fort Hood investigators said they did not find any evidence she was sexually harassed.

Khawam said the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill will allow active duty service members to file sexual harassment and assault claims to a third-party agency instead of through their chain of command.

"When someone volunteers to serve our country, they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect by their fellow service members," Khawam said. "This bill will help us provide the protection and respect to others that was denied to Vanessa."