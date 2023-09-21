x
Crime

Austin police looking for man accused of attacking gas station cashier with beer can

APD said the man attacked the cashier with a beer can after a verbal altercation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Detectives with the Austin Police Department (APD) are looking for a man who they say attacked a gas station cashier.

According to APD, the incident occurred at a Valero gas station in the 11300 block of the N I-35 Service Rd. around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Police say the suspect got into a verbal altercation with the cashier before throwing a beer can at him.

The suspect is described as:

  • Between 30 to 40-years-old
  • 5-foot-11
  • 200 lbs.
  • Short black hair
  • Black beard
  • Last seen wearing a blue shirt, a black Baltimore Ravens hat and blue jeans

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

