Austin police looking for man accused of attacking gas station cashier with beer can

AUSTIN, Texas — Detectives with the Austin Police Department (APD) are looking for a man who they say attacked a gas station cashier.

According to APD, the incident occurred at a Valero gas station in the 11300 block of the N I-35 Service Rd. around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Police say the suspect got into a verbal altercation with the cashier before throwing a beer can at him.