Two University of Texas students were hospitalized early Friday morning after being struck by rifles during a burglary at an off-campus apartment complex, police said.

UTPD said it was informed by APD at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday about the burglary, which occurred at an apartment complex located at 2704 Rio Grande Street.

The students told officers two black men kicked in the door of their apartment, struck them with rifles, stole their belongings and left, UTPD said. Police said the students were not able to provide any further details describing the suspects other than their race.

Police said the students were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life threatening injurie and believe the suspects are no longer in the area.

APD asked anyone with information about this burglary to call 512-974-2000.

© 2018 KVUE