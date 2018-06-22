Two University of Texas students were hospitalized early Friday morning after they claim they were struck by rifles during a burglary at an off-campus apartment complex, police said.

UTPD said it was informed by APD at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday about the alleged burglary, which occurred at an apartment complex located at 2704 Rio Grande Street.

The students told officers two black men kicked in the door of their apartment, struck them with rifles, stole their belongings and left, UTPD said. Police said the students were not able to provide any further details describing the suspects other than their race.

Police investigating the case tell KVUE that this was an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Police said the students were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

APD asked anyone with information about this burglary to call 512-974-2000.

