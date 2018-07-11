AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN -- Prosecutors and defense lawyers for Kendrex White, the former University of Texas student accused of fatally stabbing another student in a campus attack last year, have chosen to resolve the matter without the assistance of a jury.

The two sides worked out an agreement Wednesday to set the case for a trial by court on the second week of December, according to Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore.

State District Judge Tamara Needles will hear witness testimony that the defense says shows White was insane and did not know right from wrong when he began stabbing people with a hunting knife outside of Gregory Gymnasium on May 1, 2017. The unprovoked attack resulted in the death of 19-year-old Harrison Brown and injuries to three other students.

A specific date for the start of the trial has not been set.

