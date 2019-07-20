AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating an alleged assault on a staff member at the Chemical and Petroleum Engineering (CPE) building.

At 11:45 a.m. Saturday, UTPD responded to a report of an assault in progress at the south plaza of the CPE building.

A UT staff member reported a non-UT affiliate, previously unknown to the victim, walked up to him and began hitting him. The staff member suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

The suspect is in custody for assault. UTPD confirmed at 1:10 p.m. that the suspect is a former UT student.

The UTPD Criminal Investigations Unit is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information, call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.

