U.S. Marshals arrest 3 Austin murder suspects in 4 days

All three suspects were wanted for murders that occurred this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested three Austin murder suspects in a four-day span from Saturday, Sept. 4, to Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Tony McCullough, 30, was wanted for a murder that occurred on Sept. 4, in the 9400 block of North Interstate 35 where a woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident. The task force located McCullough six hours later at an apartment complex on Howard Lane, where he barricaded himself inside an apartment that authorities had surrounded.

The task force requested assistance from the Austin Police Department and its SWAT team. McCullough eventually surrendered.

Corey Lynn Burdett, 23, and Bobby Orlando McVade, 33, were wanted for a murder that occurred on May 15 in the 4500 block of Little Hill Circle.

On Sept. 5, warrants were issued for Burdett and McVade by a municipal court in Austin. The task force arrested Burdett without incident in the 12000 block of Dessau Road on Sept. 7. McVade was arrested on Sept. 7, in the 1100 block of Chicon Street.

All three suspects have been booked into the Travis County Jail, where they await judicial proceedings.

"I’m very proud of the work that our deputies and task force partners are doing. Every day, they are on the streets risking their lives to make life safer for the ordinary citizens of Texas. These three murder suspects may have been responsible for countless acts of violence. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assuring that violent criminals are taken off the streets and Austin is a safer place to live," U.S. Marshal Susan L. Pamerleau said.