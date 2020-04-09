UNT assistant football coach arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with 'multiple' high school students

Tate Wallis is accused of inappropriate behavior when he was a coach at Argyle High School, including groping a 16-year-old female trainer on the field during games.

DALLAS — Updated Friday with statement from Wallis's attorney, details from the arrest affidavit, a district statement.

University of North Texas assistant football coach Tate Wallis was arrested Thursday after “multiple” students accused him of inappropriate behavior while he was a coach in Argyle ISD, according to the district.

Denton police arrested Wallis on Thursday. He was released from custody Thursday on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

Argyle ISD said Friday the district received a report of inappropriate behavior in the spring of 2020. Wallis was a coach in the district from April 2018 until January 2020. The district’s statement said “multiple” students reported the behavior after Wallis left Argyle.

According to an arrest affidavit, one victim was an athletics manager and trainer for the football team.

She was 16 at the time of the alleged incidents, which lasted throughout the 2019 football season, the affidavit states.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wallis began making comments to her during the summer of 2019. Wallis allegedly told the victim, “You really look good in those shorts today.”

The victim said the comments became more frequent and were followed by groping, according to the affidavit.

“He began touching her buttocks with the palm of his hand while reaching for a water bottle,” according to the affidavit. “This happened multiple times and his comments about her appearance continued.”

Then, the affidavit says, the contact went from brushing to “grabbing” the victim on the buttocks and touching her breasts with his hands.

Eventually, the affidavit says, Wallis “cupped” the victim’s genitals.

The victim told police it happened at “every practice and game,” on the field or in the field house, according to the affidavit.

She told police she tried to avoid Wallis but “he would find a way to get close to her,” the affidavit states.

Wallis never attempted to contact her via text or any other means and had never contacted her about meeting, according to the affidavit.

The victim reported the incidents to an Argyle High School teacher in March, who reported it to administrators at the school and district.

While the affidavit lists the charge against Wallis as indecency with a child, Denton County jail records list two counts of an improper relationship between a student and an educator.

Dallas attorney Stephanie Luce Ola released a statement on Wallis's behalf Friday morning:

“We are asking the public to keep an open mind. Coach Wallis a good man. Unfortunately, we cannot discuss specific facts with the media, but we look forward to his day in court so we can properly confront these accusations," Ola said.

Wallis was hired as UNT's quarterbacks coach on Jan. 31, 2020. He was the offensive coordinator for Argyle High School's football team from 2018-2019, according to his biography page on the school's website. Before that, he was the offensive assistant at North Forney High School.

UNT placed Wallis on administrative leave and has forbidden him from stepping on campus. School officials are reviewing the incident and say they will take appropriate action following completion of the review.

Wallis was also an Ennis High School quarterback. He led the Lions to the 2000 Class 4A state title as senior and then played at Southern Methodist University.

His other coaching credentials include Red Oak High School and Baylor University, where he coached under head coach Art Briles for seven seasons until Briles was fired in 2016.