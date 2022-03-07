Look: Picture of wrecked patrol car shows traffic stop dangers

The Universal City Police Department said, "An intoxicated driver struck one of our patrol cars... This just shows how dangerous traffic stops can be. Stay safe!!"

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas — They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Universal City Police Department is hoping a picture they shared on Facebook will remind the public of just how dangerous traffic stops can be.

A post of a wrecked patrol car has the caption: "Last night an intoxicated driver struck one of our patrol cars. Luckily Officer Smith, nor the intoxicated driver, were injured. This just shows how dangerous traffic stops can be. Stay safe!!"

That same post was shared by the Hondo Police Department, which used it as a reminder to talk about the Move Over/Slow Down law in Texas.

It requires drivers to:

Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction) or

Slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph.)

"The original Move Over/Slow Down law was passed in 2003 and did not include service utility vehicles. As of September 1, 2019, service utility vehicles have been added, such as TxDOT vehicles, tow vehicles, power utility vehicles, and garbage and recycling vehicles. Along with police, fire, and EMS that are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated," the Hondo Police Department shared.