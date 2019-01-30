MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An early morning traffic stop near New Caney led to the arrest of a Mexican national who has served at least three stints in U.S. prisons for sexually abusing children.

Marvin Yovani Mejia Ramos, 50, was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security after his arrest on 69 North by an alert Precinct 4 deputy.

Ramos gave a fake name, according to Precinct 4, but the deputy ran an onsite fingerprint scan that revealed his true identity.

Montgomery County Precinct 4

“Mejia Ramos is a very dangerous convicted criminal that is in our country illegally,” Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden said. “Great job by our deputy that located him and is once again bringing him to justice.”

Ramos served eight years for continuous sexual assault of a child in Lancaster, California.

In Los Angeles, he served six years for sexual assault of a child and two more years for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.

Ramos was deported in 2013 but soon returned, according to Precinct 4. They say he was arrested in Houston in 2015 for DWI, again under a fake name.