Two women accused of defrauding Texas Walmart out of more than $20,000

FLORESVILLE, Texas — The Floresville Police Department is looking for two women accused of defrauding a local Walmart out of more than $20,000.

On Wednesday, August 24, around 1:30 p.m., the two suspects went into the Walmart on 305 10th Street. Police said they "defrauded Walmart for a total amount of $20,259.10."

The same two women are also accused of targeting the Walmart in Kennedy.

If you have any information about this incident or there whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Floresville Police Department at 830-393-4055.