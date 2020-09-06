Two suspects wanted after multi-county chase on I-35

DPS troopers and deputies from multiple sheriff's departments chased the suspects from Williamson County through most of Bell County.

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — A man and woman led deputies and state troopers on a high speed chase Tuesday that began in Williamson County and ended in Bruceville-Eddy, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko.

Washko said the suspects were in a stolen Toyota Corolla out of Austin when the chase started.

Bell County Sheriff's deputies began chasing vehicle at mile marker 299.

Washko said the woman was driving and when she tried to take exit 314 she hit a barrier and blew out both left tires.

The suspects abandoned the car at County Road 452 and ran into the woods east of I-35.

In addition to troopers and Bell County deputies, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office had its helicopter helping with the search and the Hewitt Police Department had a K9 unit in the area.

