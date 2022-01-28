Two men sentenced for 2020 Austin gas station attempted robbery, shooting

The man who shot an employee was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison after three suspects entered the Shell gas station at 31 N. I-35 and demanded money.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin men were sentenced for an attempted robbery at a Shell gas station in October 2020 where an employee was shot.

The man who shot the employee, 37-year-old Deon Ross, was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison while Levante Carter, 19, was sentenced to 11 years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The incident happened at the Shell gas station on 31 N. Interstate 35 around 11 p.m. on Oct. 7 when three suspects entered the station and held the clerk at gunpoint. Carter and Ross displayed their guns to two store employees working that night, officials said. After demanding money, Ross shot an employee.

Two of the three suspects were identified by police and a reward was offered for information regarding the third suspect.

Ross pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by threats or violence and one count of discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Carter pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by threats or violence and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

"These significant sentences reflect our office's unwavering commitment to address violent crime in our community and protect the public," U.S. Attorney Ashely C. Hoff said in a release. "I am grateful for the collective efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department in investigating this case."

Ross was arrested on Dec. 6, 2020, and Cater on Oct. 12, 2020. Both have been in custody since then.