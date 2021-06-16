Two men linked to fatal Pflugerville shooting in custody

Wednesday's arrests follow a 13-month investigation by the Pflugerville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Antonio Fennell, 23, and Zytrell Horton, 21, in connection with the fatal shooting of Kristopher Muldrew.

On the night of May 19, 2020, Muldrew, 20, was fatally shot at 413 Swenson Farms Blvd.

On that night, the Pflugerville Police Department said officers responded to a shots-fired call around 11:15 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found Muldrew with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be associated with the shooting, but after a pursuit ensued into Round Rock, the vehicle was able to escape. On May 20, 2020, Round Rock police officers arrested Phillip Lara, 33, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. He was charged with evading in a motor vehicle.

Wednesday's arrests follow a 13-month investigation by the Pflugerville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Fennell was arrested in Austin and Horton was arrested in Killeen. Both are charged with first-degree murder.