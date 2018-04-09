DALLAS – A man who says he was beaten, robbed, and nearly carjacked while stopping to get some gasoline believes the power of prayer kept him alive.

Gary Pintler says he was ambushed by a couple of unknown men outside of the Shell gas station at East R.L. Thornton Freeway and Jim Miller Road on Aug. 27.

“I asked, ‘please God, help me. Please. I’m begging you,’” Pintler said.

He said he was on his way to work when he stopped at the gas station around 4 a.m.

“All they said to me is, ‘You need to get out of the car now,’” Pintler explained. “‘If you don’t get out of the car, I’m going to shoot you. I’m going to kill you right here, on the spot.’”

The first thief allegedly approached Pintler asking to use his cell phone. Pintler said the crook told him he needed to make a call to his mother. When Pintler told the guy he didn’t have a phone, he says things escalated quickly.

Pintler said second man made his way into the vehicle, flashed a gun in his waistband, and began demanding Pintler’s car keys.

“I tried to push him away,” Pintler said. “Then from there, he hit me [in the side of the head], with the gun.”

Pintler says he was pistol whipped, robbed of his wallet and credit cards. He says he began praying some more.

“All of my heart, please don’t let them kill me,” Pintler prayed.

“Please. I’d do anything,” he said he told the robbers.

Pintler said the thieves ran off when he began pressing his car horn. He said he drove to a nearby restaurant and asked employees for help calling Dallas Police. A report has been filed in this case.

Pintler said he’s been traumatized by the crime and is now urging others to be vigilant and mindful of their surroundings.

“I learned the hard way,” Pintler said.

