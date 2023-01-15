Two dead after Llano County shooting

Once on the scene, deputies discovered two men with gunshot wounds in the driveway.

TOW, Texas — Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in Llano County early Saturday morning.

At 4:49 a.m. on Jan. 14, the Llano County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received a 911 call regarding multiple gun shots in the 100 block of Airport Road in Tow, Texas. Once on the scene, deputies discovered two men with gunshot wounds in the driveway.

The two men, identified as Preston Wessling, 38, and Evan Wessling, 14, died on the scene.

Earlier in the morning, the LCSO received a 911 call at 1:07 a.m. referencing gunshots being heard in the same area. They have not determined if the two calls are related at this time.

The case currently under investigation by the LCSO, Texas Rangers and the District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the LCSO at 325-247-5767 or call the Hill Country Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-TIPS (8477).