SAN MARCOS, Texas — Two people have been arrested in connection to an alleged murder at the Village on Telluride apartments on June 5 in San Marcos. John Hunter Jervis, 23, and Lapear O'Neal Willrich, 25, have both been charged with capital murder.

At approximately 7:10 a.m. on June 5, officers were called to the 300 block of Telluride Street to a report of a "burglary of a habitation." A resident at the Village reported finding a loose dog and followed the dog to an apartment.

Upon arriving at the apartment, the resident saw that the door was kicked in and contacted the police.

Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Demarcus Tre Allen of Pasadena, Texas, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:40 a.m. by a justice of the peace. Next of kin has been notified.

RELATED:

Former San Marcos High School teacher arrested for improper student relationship, police say

Suspect arrested after chase, crash in San Marcos

'I will be back.' San Marcos officer struck by alleged drunk driver recovering after losing leg

Two people that were upstairs in the apartment and an additional roommate were interviewed by detectives with the San Marcos Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit.

Based on a large amount of evidence, including surveillance video from a camera mounted inside the apartment of the crime scene, police believe there were two offenders in the homicide. Other evidence suggests the offenders used a white-colored Cadillac Deville

On June 18, police received information that a similar vehicle was registered to a resident of Giddings, Texas, and it was listed for sale. Police said they believed that vehicle was recently involved in an arrest by the Bryan Police Department. In that incident, Bryan police arrested Jervis for several warrants. He was eventually incarcerated in the Brazos County Jail.

San Marcos police traveled to the jail after that event to gather further evidence of the suspect's involvement in the capital murder, including the fact that he was healing from a gunshot wound from the June 5 offense. He was served a warrant for capital murder at the jail, where he currently remains as he awaits extradition.

Lapear O'Neal Willrich and Jon Hunter Jervis

San Marcos Police

On June 19, continued investigative work led police to Willrich, a Giddings resident, as the second offender. A capital murder warrant was issued and he was arrested by San Marcos police in Giddings. He was transported to the Hays County Jail. Officials said he also suffered a gunshot wound from the June 5 offense.

“The Criminal Investigations Division has been working non-stop to solve this case quickly,” said SMPD Police Chief Chase Stapp. “We also want to thank the Texas Rangers and the Bryan and Giddings Police Departments for their assistance in helping arrest these two men.”

This is the fifth murder in San Marcos so far this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH: Crime rate rising in San Marcos

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin resident claims $5M Mega Millions prize

Coroner says Louisiana woman died from THC overdose, experts say it's unlikely

Rare Eastern black-tailed rattlesnake spotted in Jonestown