Houses in northeast Austin neighborhood continue to be shot at

Police confirm shots were fired in the Tuffit Lane area just before noon Tuesday. Investigators haven't said if these cases are connected to previous shootings.

AUSTIN, Texas — A familiar and dangerous issue for one northeast Austin neighborhood: After dealing with drive-by shootings for months earlier this year, residents say the problem is back.

This has been going on on Tuffit Lane since April – some neighbors say even longer – and police have arrested people for this before.

"For almost two years, we've had shootings," neighbor Joe Ayres said.

Ayres has lived on Tuffit Lane for 30 years. KVUE has caught up with him multiple times this year, after his neighbor's home was seemingly targeted in drive-by shootings.

Now, he and his neighbor's homes were hit.

"They're shooting at people, people are shooting at them. And we are scared. We're scared for our lives over here," Ayres said.

On June 8, the Austin Police Department made arrests in connection to previous drive-by shootings, saying a juvenile in a gang called "Yunginns Gonna Murder" was arrested. That person had apparently known that others were going to target his home but gave out the wrong address.

This time around, police confirmed shots were fired in the area just before noon Tuesday. But investigators have not said if these cases are connected or if the same group is responsible.

Ayres believes there's no way it couldn't be.

"I have no idea what to do. I know the police are doing the best they can. They kicked in the door today and they went in the house, but they weren't in there," Ayres said.

After three decades on the street he calls home, he's ready for a change.

"I want to give up right now," Ayres said. "I want to be gone from this place."

He's hoping these violent acts stop before innocent neighbors get hurt.

