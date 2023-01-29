True crime podcast host Ashley Flowers bringing tour to Austin

True crime podcast host Ashley Flowers is bringing her chart-topping podcast, "The Deck," on tour and will be stopping in Austin on Feb. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — Attention, all true crime fans! You could soon have a front-row seat to all the action behind solving cold cases.

Best known for her weekly true-crime podcast, "Crime Junkie," podcast host and author Ashley Flowers is hitting the road and bringing her new podcast, "The Deck," on tour for live shows. The tour will make a stop in Austin on Feb. 3 at Bass Concert Hall at 7 p.m.

"The Deck" works to solve some of the coldest cases across the country, and Flowers said attendees will be taken through all of the twists and turns of the on-the-ground reporting that happens during "The Deck Investigates Tour. "

"In 'The Deck,' we actually have a team of reporters who are going out every week. And every week, we're telling a new story where they have either met with a detective or the family member, and we're going over cases that really we could usually never cover in prime-time because there's not enough information. But by going directly to the source, we're bringing light to these cold cases that really no one's talking about anymore," Flowers said.

Flowers said one of their cases was too big for one episode and when they started diving in and working with the family affected, they realized there was much more that needed to be done.

"We spent the last year investigating just this one case, and so that is the case that we're taking on tour, what we're calling 'The Deck Investigates,' and bringing people … into the live documentary experience. Because they're going to get the story, our yearlong investigation. But along with it, there are visuals and just all this stuff that you don't get when you're only experiencing the show in your headphones," Flowers said.

The podcast host said while on tour, she really needs the audiences to help in solving the case because there is a call to action at the end of this.

"We are this close to solving the case and we need the public's help and attention to do that," Flowers said. "And so, at the end, I kind of not only tell them a story but give them a way to get involved, which I think is what crime junkies love the most."

Tickets to the 11-city tour are still available on the podcast's website.