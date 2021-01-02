KVUE, VAULT Studios launch podcast covering deaths at the hands of Texas police

The "Still No Justice" podcast will look into incidents where Texas law enforcement officers were indirectly or directly involved in the deaths of unarmed people.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE, in conjunction with TEGNA's VAULT Studios, is launching a five-part podcast series called "Still No Justice."

The series looks into cases in Texas in which law enforcement officers were directly or indirectly involved in the deaths of unarmed people. The majority of the cases involve Black and Hispanic individuals who died as the result of encounters with police.

Two of the stories covered in the podcast happened in Central Texas: the cases of Javier Ambler and Mike Ramos, who died during encounters with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Austin Police Department, respectively.

Bob Buckalew, known as the voice of KVUE's "The Backstory" series, produced and hosts the podcast.

"Our podcast series is called 'Still No Justice' and tells the story of people who were unarmed and of no apparent threat whose deaths occurred after a confrontation with police. For them and their families, justice has been slow to come or not at all," Buckalew says in the podcast's trailer.

The first episode of the podcast, which covers the death of Javier Ambler at the hands of Williamson County deputies, was released on Monday, Feb. 1. The episode examines Ambler's death after failing to dim his headlights – and whether the popular, now canceled, TV show "Live PD" played a role in the incident.

Still No Justice is a TEGNA production and is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

The next episode will be released Monday, Feb. 8. Episode 3 will be released on Feb. 15, Episode 4 on Feb. 22 and Episode 5 on March 1.

KVUE has released two podcasts in the past: "Bomber: Manhunt in Austin," produced with VAULT Studios, and the "Texas Crime Files" podcast focusing on Rodney Reed's case.