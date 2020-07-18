A search is underway for whoever killed them.

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — It was supposed to be a fishing trip for three best friends. It turned into a horrific crime scene that disturbed even the most seasoned investigators.

“I’ve been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Three buddies from Frostproof planned a night fishing trip late Friday off Lake Streety Road. It's a peaceful area with a dirt path and a stunning lake, far out in the middle of the woods.

They drove in two cars. They were hoping to catch catfish. They were dead before they could.

Damion Tillman, 23, arrived first in a red pickup truck. When he got there, he was beaten, shot and killed.

Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27, soon pulled up in a white pickup truck. They, too, were shot and beaten.

Brandon survived long enough to call his father for help. His dad knew where the friends were fishing and sped over to the area, where he found Brandon clinging to life alongside his fallen friends.

Judd said Brandon was able to say a few things to his father, but detectives are keeping that information confidential for now.

Brandon's dad had hurried over so quickly that he forgot his phone. So, he hopped back into his own black truck, raced to the nearest gas station and dialed 911.

When emergency crews arrived, all three young men were dead. Judd said they were "massacred."

Detectives aren't sure who killed them, but they believe there was more than one murderer. The sheriff said authorities are hurrying to identify and lock them up before they take any more lives.

“We’re going to find who did this," Judd said. "And, we’re going to put them in jail.”

At this point, it's unclear if the three friends knew their killers.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrests of the people responsible. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit an anonymous tip online.

