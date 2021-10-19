DA: Reward offered in search for DWI suspect who filmed himself drinking before crash that killed 3

Harris County prosecutors say Camilo Morejon failed to show up in court for three counts of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Camilo Morejon, 48, was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after slamming into a pickup truck 12200 block of FM 529 at Fairview.

He was supposed to appear in court earlier this month but didn't show up, according to the Harris County DA's Office. Now they've added four counts of jumping bail to the list of charges he faces.

“When someone kills three people while bragging about drinking and driving, they need to face justice,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We owe it to the victims. We owe it to the community.”

The Facebook live video shows Morejon drinking beer right before the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, prosecutor Lynn Nguyen said.

"I drive better drunk ... look, with bottle in hand," he can be heard saying while driving 90 mph, according to deputies at the scene.

Moments later, Morejon crashed into a pickup killing Leosveyka Gonzalez, Massel Rodriguez and Ricardo Rodriguez-Tamayo.

The driver of the pickup wasn't wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected. He and Morejon were both critically injured.

After he recovered, Morejon was jailed but a judge later lowered his bond and ordered him to remain under house arrest. Now, he's missing.

1/2 A bail jumping charge has been filed against Camilo Morejon. He has been accused of filming himself drinking & driving on FB Live just moments before causing a crash last year that killed 3 people, HCDA Kim Ogg announced.

Full Press Release Here: https://t.co/sHCf4wN94n pic.twitter.com/eCjNwfud6i — Harris County DA (@HarrisCountyDAO) October 19, 2021

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his capture.