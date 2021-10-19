DA: Reward offered in search for DWI suspect who filmed himself drinking before crash that killed 3

HOUSTON — The search continues for a DWI suspect blamed for a horrible crash that killed his three passengers in northwest Houston last October.
Camilo Morejon, 48, was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after slamming into a pickup truck 12200 block of FM 529 at Fairview.
He was supposed to appear in court earlier this month but didn't show up, according to the Harris County DA's Office. Now they've added four counts of jumping bail to the list of charges he faces.
“When someone kills three people while bragging about drinking and driving, they need to face justice,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We owe it to the victims. We owe it to the community.”
The Facebook live video shows Morejon drinking beer right before the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, prosecutor Lynn Nguyen said.
"I drive better drunk ... look, with bottle in hand," he can be heard saying while driving 90 mph, according to deputies at the scene.
Moments later, Morejon crashed into a pickup killing Leosveyka Gonzalez, Massel Rodriguez and Ricardo Rodriguez-Tamayo.
The driver of the pickup wasn't wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected. He and Morejon were both critically injured.
After he recovered, Morejon was jailed but a judge later lowered his bond and ordered him to remain under house arrest. Now, he's missing.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his capture.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).