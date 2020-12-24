Police identify man who shot at officer in southwest Austin on Christmas Eve

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit has identified the man accused of shooting at an officer in southwest Austin on Christmas Eve morning.

Investigators have signed an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Louis Rhyne, who is facing charges for aggravated assault on a police officer. His bond is set at $1 million.

According to police, this charge is in addition to three outstanding felony warrants for motions to revoke personal recognizance bonds for burglary of a vehicle with two or more prior convictions, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said an officer responded to an alarm call near Travis Green Lane and Hero Drive around 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 24. Once on the scene, the officer saw a car with duct tape obstructing the license plate drive past a nearby residence.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect – now identified as Rhyne – fled and fired several shots. Officers abandoned a short pursuit after Rhyne drove on the wrong side of the road, police said.

The car was later located crashed and abandoned at a nearby apartment complex parking lot, but Rhyne was not found.

No one was injured in the incident.

Our investigators did great work identifying the suspect who shot at our officer last week...now please help us locate him so he can be taken into custody. He is considered extremely dangerous so do not approach, but instead call 911 if you have information. https://t.co/pEMg8SbHHb — Chief Brian Manley (@Chief_Manley) December 28, 2020

In addition to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers' reward of up to $1,000, several other organizations are offering money for information leading to the arrest of Rhyne, who also goes by the nickname "Taz." Austin Cops for Charities is offering $3,000, the Austin Police Association is offering $2,000 and the Greater Austin Crime Commission is offering $5,000.

Persons who provide information leading to Rhyne's arrest can remain anonymous and are eligible for the full $11,000 reward, according to APD.

APD says Rhyne is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Rhyne’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or app or submit tips anonymously through the Austin PD app.