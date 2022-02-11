Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating Manor homicide

The TCSO responded to an assist EMS call on Thursday night at the 11300 block of Runnel Ridge Road.

MANOR, Texas — The Travis County's Sheriffs Office (TCSO) arrested a man accused of murder following a domestic violence homicide on Thursday night in Manor.

Officials were called out to the 11300 block of Runnel Ridge Road after they received a call at 9:48 p.m. regarding a victim with a gunshot wound.

TCSO and the Manor Police Department arrived on scene to find Russell Todd Howard, 51, of Manor with a gunshot wound. Manor PD began to perform CPR on Howard and were later relieved by EMS. These measures were unsuccessful.

Michael Todd McKee, 52, was the 911 caller who reported the shooting. McKee was Howard's partner, officials said. Detectives interviewed McKee and took him into custody.

McKee is being charged with murder, a first-degree felony. He was booked at the Travis County Jail early Friday morning with a bond set at $250,000.

TCSO said this is its fourth homicide investigation for 2022.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube