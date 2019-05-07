AUSTIN, Texas — The above video aired in June 2019.

Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly stabbing in Del Valle.

According to a press release from the Travis County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 15700 block of FM 812 on July 4 regarding a reported stabbing.

Pedro Esteban was found bleeding profusely when deputies arrived on the scene. First aid and CPR were administered until medical personnel could arrive.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Esteban was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

RELATED: Man charged following report of fight between homeless in Downtown Austin

TCSO said detectives believe they have identified a person of interest who fled the scene before officers arrived. Detectives determined that the person of interest and Esteban knew each other. TCSO said the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Detectives are working to fully identify the person of interest and the US Marshal's Task Force will assist in locating him.

RELATED VIDEO: Father's death investigated as a homicide

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Malfunction causes multiple fireworks to light at once at Kyle Fourth of July firework show

Woman who licked Blue Bell ice cream in viral video could face up to 20 years in prison

This Texas Walmart has an 'armed guard' watching over the Blue Bell freezer