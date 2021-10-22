x
Travis County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect in East Austin homicide

Deputies responded to a report of a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound on Thursday, Oct. 21.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) is investigating a homicide in the 8000 block of Decker Lane in East Austin.

Deputies responded to a report of a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound around 10:16 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, according to a press release. The victim died at the hospital. 

He was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS who also treated him at the scene.

Investigators arrested 17-year-old Leo Sanders as a suspect in the case on Friday. He will be charged with murder and booked at the Travis County Jail.

Detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence overnight on Friday. They also executed a search warrant on Sander’s residence.

This is the sixth homicide the TSCO has investigated in 2021.

