Travis County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying food mart robbery suspects

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) needs the public's assistance identifying three suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery in East Austin.

TCSO officials said that on June 9 at approximately 7:50 a.m., a female suspect entered the Mini Max Food Mart, located at 10412 FM 969 Road, and surveillance video shows her looking around and watching the store clerk. She made a purchase and left the store.

Seven minutes later, two male suspects entered the store armed with a wooden bat and a long butcher knife, according to TCSO. TCSO said the suspects ran behind the counter and took cash from the registers and the safe, and one of the suspects assaulted the clerk.

TCSO said the female suspect has tattoos from her right shoulder to chest and another on her left back shoulder. She was wearing dark rimmed glasses, a black tube top, torn blue jeans and black and white shoes at the time of the robbery, according to TCSO.

Both of the male suspects were described as black men with an athletic build. TCSO said one was wearing a black mask, black Adidas jacket, blue shirt, black pants and red shoes, while the other was wearing a black and white bandana, a black and white head covering, black sweatshirt, black pants, grey underwear, and black and white shoes.

The suspect's vehicle was described as an unknown, light-colored tan or gold four-door passenger car.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and convictions of these suspects. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or the crime is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.