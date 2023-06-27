3 arrested in connection with string of mail thefts, Travis County Sherrif's Office says

Adam Timothy Liveoak, Amy Deanne Liveoak and Andrew Timothy Liveoak are suspected of stealing mail that contained personal ID and credit card information.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people are behind bars in connection with a string of mail thefts and identity fraud in Travis County.

According to the sheriff's office, 45-year-old Adam Timothy Liveoak, 46-year-old Amy Deanne Liveoak and 25-year-old Andrew Timothy Liveoak are suspected of stealing mail that contained personal ID and credit card information.

The sheriff's office did not state which mailboxes were targeted, but said officials did find "burglary tools, illegally manufactured keys, drug paraphernalia and large folders of personal information belonging to various individuals."

All three of the Liveoaks face first-degree felony charges for theft of mail ID info and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has several tips to help protect you from becoming a target of mail theft.

Collect mail daily

Don't send cash in the mail

Don't leave outgoing mail overnight in the mailbox

Drop off outgoing mail that contains a check at a local post office

deliver valuable items to your work or request a hold for pickup at your local post office

If out of town, request your local post office to hold your mail until you return

Be observant

If you see a crime or suspect a mailbox break-in is happening, call 911. If the crime has already happened, call the non-emergency dispatch at 512-974-0845 then Option 3.

You can also report mail theft to the United States Postal Inspection Service online here or by calling 1-877-876-2455.