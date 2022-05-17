Travis County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in deadly shooting

The sheriff's office believes Michael Lance Arendt may be attempting to flee the state.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is looking for a California man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday evening in eastern Travis County.

The TCSO said at 7:38 p.m. on Monday, May 16, that deputies responded to a 911 call that someone had been shot in the 4000 block of Lower Drive. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man in his 40s with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been identified, pending the results of an autopsy.

The TCSO said detectives worked through the night, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Investigators determined that the people involved were known to each other and this shooting was an isolated incident.

As of around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, the TSCO is still actively searching for the suspect, 50-year-old Michael Lance Arendt of California. The TCSO said Arendt was last seen driving a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle with the California license plate 24P1575. The motorcycle is white with blue Supermoto wheels, an Akrapovic exhaust and has a "Hoonigan" sticker on the front cowl.

The TCSO said Arendt was traveling with his dog, a pit bull, and investigators believe he may be attempting to flee the state. Anyone who sees Arendt is asked to call 911 immediately and not attempt to engage him as he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about Arendt or the shooting is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-858-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

