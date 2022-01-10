Deputies find Austin man shot, killed in vehicle in Del Valle

On Jan. 9, Travis County deputies found the man dead in a vehicle with gunshot wounds in southeast Travis County.

DEL VALLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said deputies found a 58-year-old man dead in a vehicle in Del Valle on Sunday.

TCSO said deputies responded to a report at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday of a vehicle blocking a private driveway in the 7900 block of Linden Road in southeast Travis County. The caller reported to TCSO that there was a person in the car, facing down and not moving.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the victim, identified on Jan. 10 as Alan Sneddon, with multiple gunshot wounds.

TCSO said this is its first homicide case of 2022.

Anyone with information about Sneddon or this incident is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).