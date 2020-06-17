Travis County detective charged with child sexual assault

Stephen Broderick was booked in the Travis County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

A Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) detective has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child, according to court documents.

Stephen Broderick, 40, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and booked on June 6. As of June 17, Broderick remains in the Travis County jail under a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, a TCSO child abuse detective was called to Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin on June 3 in reference to a sexual assault that occurred in Elgin, Texas. The 16-year-old victim had reported to her mother that she had been assaulted that same afternoon by Broderick.

Officials reviewed the victim's sexual assault forensic exam, which documented certain injuries. The girl also participated in a forensic interview at the Bastrop County Child Advocacy Center. Officials said these statements corroborated injuries documented in her exam notes.

Broderick has charged with sexual assault of a child, family violence, which is a first-degree felony.

The sheriff's office said Broderick has been placed on administrative leave without pay.